WATCH: Helen Mirren Warms Up For "Saturday Night Live" On Funny or Die

“Saturday Night Live” is having a very British month.



Tonight, Helen Mirren takes the stage, on the heels of last week’s Elton John show.

John, of course, with his bawdy bravado and seemingly endless tolerance for jokes about his sexuality, was a natural fit with the show.

The esteemed Mirren — who won an Oscar for playing the Queen of England — is about as close as “SNL” has ever come to actually having a queen host.

But not to worry. Mirren seems determined to let her hair down, if this deliciously bizarre Funny or Die video — set up as a “When Harry Met Sally” sequel — is any indication.

Video below.



When Harry Met Sally 2 with Billy Crystal & Helen Mirren from Billy Crystal

