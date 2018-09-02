22 things you probably never knew about ‘Saturday Night Live’

The show began in part because Johnny Carson wanted more time off.

Back in 1974, Johnny Carson hosted “The Tonight Show,” and it was a huge moneymaker for NBC

At the time, the network aired reruns of the late-night talk show on the weekends, but according to AV Club, Carson requested that NBC save his reruns for his vacation days instead.

To fill that weekend slot, NBC’s then-director of weekend late-night, Dick Ebersol, teamed up with up-and-coming TV writer and producer Lorne Michaels and created what is now “SNL.”