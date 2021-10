22 things you probably never knew about ‘Saturday Night Live’

Fey said that the men who worked on the show would pee in cups or jars in their offices.

In a 2011 article that Fey wrote for The New Yorker , the comedian said she was introduced to an alarming practice when she started working on “SNL”: The men would pee in cups or jars in their offices instead of going to the bathroom.

“When I reached to move a paper cup that was in front of it, Steve [Higgins] jumped up. ‘Don’t touch that,’ he said. ‘Hang on,'” she wrote. “He grabbed the cup, and a couple of others like it around the office, and took them out of the room to dump them.”

Fey later learned that the cups were full of her boss’ urine.

“I had definitely never heard of anyone peeing in a cup and leaving it on a bookshelf in his office to evaporate back into his body through the pores on his face,” she added.