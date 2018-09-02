22 things you probably never knew about ‘Saturday Night Live’

- NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” a popular sketch-comedy series, first aired in 1975.
- The series began, in part, because Johnny Carson wanted more time off from his late-night show.
- Several Hollywood couples met via “SNL,” and other celebrities broke records by hosting the show.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
At the time, the network aired reruns of the late-night talk show on the weekends, but according to AV Club, Carson requested that NBC save his reruns for his vacation days instead.
To fill that weekend slot, NBC’s then-director of weekend late-night, Dick Ebersol, teamed up with up-and-coming TV writer and producer Lorne Michaels and created what is now “SNL.”
Luckily, TV Guide called that show “dead on arrival,” and it was canceled in 1976. By 1977, NBC purchased the naming rights for the catchier show title, per History.com.
“I wasn’t at the Jim Carrey audition,” he explained, “but somebody who was there said, ‘I don’t think Lorne would like it,’ and they were probably wrong, but it doesn’t matter. Or maybe they were right — who knows? No one gets it all right.”
The actor has, however, had a few guest-hosting gigs since then.
Stars like Steve Martin, John Goodman, and Tom Hanks have also hosted the show over a dozen times.
She left her post a few years later to develop the hit NBC sitcom “30 Rock.”
The comedic actor has been performing on the show since 2003, and in 2018, after 15 seasons, he officially became the longest-running cast member.
The experience she had, however, did lead to her getting cast in the film “Funny People” and moving from New York to Los Angeles.
“And I never left here. I was cast on ‘Parks and Rec’ and ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ and it was all happening back to back,” she told The Guardian in 2012. “So I was thinking, ‘After this, I’ll go back.’ And then ‘Parks’ just kept going. Which is a good thing, but it was kind of abrupt.”
She was later offered a job to write for “SNL,” not too long after NBC’s “The Office” premiered, but she couldn’t break her contract for the sitcom and therefore had to reluctantly turn the “SNL” job down.
But she was able to guest-write for the show shortly after turning down her offer.
“They used to sleep there, and talk about stink,” he said.
“It was tiny, but there were times when that was the only place to go to get any sort of peace,” she said. “Gilda was doing a lot of interviews, and the only place she could go was in our dressing room. Laraine and I would sit there in that very, very small room and act nonchalant.”
So far, they’re the only ones since as well.
On the other side of the spectrum, when Betty White hosted the show in May 2010 at the age of 88, she broke the record for the oldest host.
Both women still hold their hosting records today.
“When I reached to move a paper cup that was in front of it, Steve [Higgins] jumped up. ‘Don’t touch that,’ he said. ‘Hang on,'” she wrote. “He grabbed the cup, and a couple of others like it around the office, and took them out of the room to dump them.”
Fey later learned that the cups were full of her boss’ urine.
“I had definitely never heard of anyone peeing in a cup and leaving it on a bookshelf in his office to evaporate back into his body through the pores on his face,” she added.
The video counts down the one minute and 35 seconds the crew has to break down the often elaborate set during the opening credits so that the iconic main stage is ready to go before that night’s host steps out.
“The performers all got paid $US750 ($AU1,038) a show. Everybody lived at the offices at Rockefeller Center, and they were generally much nicer than the places people were living in,” he said.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first met on the show in 2010 and were later set up on a date by “SNL” star Kate McKinnon before showing some PDA at a cast party in 2017.
Emma Stone and her now-husband Dave McCary met when she hosted the show back in 2016 and acted in the sketch “Wells for Boys,” which McCary directed.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde met at the 2011 “SNL” wrap party.
Prior to 2020’s “SNL at Home” amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is the only time the show wasn’t filmed at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City during its regular season.
When he was getting ready to leave the show in 2012, he met with Michaels to tell him he wasn’t coming back and to ask about developing a show together. The sitcom “Mulaney,” produced by Michaels, ran for one season on Fox in 2014 before getting canceled.
“The last episode of [‘Mulaney’] aired on Fox against the ‘SNL’ 40th anniversary,” Mulaney said during his “SNL Stories from the Show” interview in 2020. “I was at the ‘SNL’ 40th, not watching my own show.”
Read More: