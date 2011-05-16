"Saturday Night Live" Revives And Revamps "Ambiguously Gay Duo" -- And Gives Us An Idea For A Movie (VIDEO)

“Saturday Night Live” treated viewers to an unexpected surprise last night — the random return of “The Ambiguously Gay Duo,” one of Robert Smigel’s iconic contributions to the show.



This time, though, there was a twist.

The usually-animated short morphed into a live-action sketch starring the show’s host Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell (look closely at that mustachioed villain).

The whole thing was so delightful that it got us thinking: why shouldn’t “SNL” send everyone back to the set for a couple of weeks and turn out an “Ambiguously Gay Duo” film?

Though the show’s big-screen adaptations include classics like “The Blues Brothers” and “Wayne’s World,” they’ve largely made for a string of flops (anyone remember “The Ladies’ Man” or “It’s Pat: The Movie?”).

Last year’s “Macgruber” — which critics credited with defeating the one-note quality that’s often the downfall of “SNL” films — still wasn’t a hit.

But maybe it’s time to shake up the formula.

Instead of trying to quickly vault recent characters with momentum on the big screen, maybe the show should tap its archives for beloved franchises like Smigel’s superhero creation.

“Ambiguously Gay” could test out the theory — with a cast whose chemistry and comic box office draw is already apparent.

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.