Bill Burr sparked backlash with his 'Saturday Night Live' monologue that targeted marginalised groups, anti-maskers, and white women

Saturday Night Live/YouTube Bill Burr gave a ‘Saturday Night Live’ that didn’t sit well with all viewers.

Comedian Bill Burr performed a monologue on “Saturday Night Live” for the second episode of the show’s 46th season.

Burr’s stand-up segment addressed cancel culture, anti-maskers, and white women who he claimed took over woke culture.

The comedian sparked controversy for his remarks about Black Americans and the gay community and was called “misogynistic” and “obnoxious” by some viewers.

Other viewers came to Burr’s defence, claiming that the monologue was an example of his style of comedy.

Comedian Bill Burr raised eyebrows with his “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

During the latest episode, the actor, who stars in “The King of Staten Island,” gave a stand-up segment that addressed topics including cancel culture, anti-maskers, marginalised groups, and white women who he claimed took over woke culture.

Burr started his monologue by taking a jab at people who refuse to follow mask-wearing guidelines from the Centres for Disease and Prevention.

“If you’re that dumb and you want to kill your own family members, then do it. It stops you from producing,” the comedian said.

Burr also spoke about cancel culture, saying: “They’re literally running out of people to cancel â€” they’re going after dead people now,” referencing John Wayne, whose problematic past recently surfaced.

It was Burr’s statements about white women, Black History Month, and Pride Month that struck a nerve with “SNL” viewers. Burr said during his monologue that white women took over the “woke movement.”

“The woke movement was supposed to be about people of colour,” he said. “Somehow, white women swung their Gucci-footed feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line.”

He also referred to white women as “bitches.”

Burr then joked that he didn’t know what Pride Month was until a recent visit to New York City in the month it’s celebrated, June.

“That’s a little long, don’t you think? For a group of people that were never enslaved,” Burr said.

He then suggested in his sketch that Black History Month be moved from February to July.

“These are equator people. Give them the sun for 31 days. There’s gay Black people, they could celebrate from June 1, June 31 â€” give them 61 days to celebrate,” he said.

Burr’s monologue sparked outrage on Twitter as some viewers called his comments “obnoxious” and “misogynistic.”

Did Bill Burr really just say that? Calling Black folks "equator people," White women "b–ches" and claiming he never heard of Pride Month. #SNL please do better pic.twitter.com/Y6VrNAHg8H — Anita Bennett (@tvanita) October 11, 2020

Bill Burr's opening monologue is just obnoxious and misogynstic. It's 2020. Someone tell him calling women "bitches" isn't funny #SNL — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) October 11, 2020

Other users on Twitter came to Burr’s defence, saying the comedian stayed true to his style, which often includes jokes that are viewed as politically incorrect.

Some viewers expressed their opinions that Burr’s statements about white women benefiting from “woke” causes and culture started a worthwhile discussion.

Do you know who statistically benefits most from Affirmative Action civil rights laws in America? White women. Yes, you read that correctly. Bill Burr was right. White women do in fact own & dominate the social justice industrial complex. — Stef. (@STEFisDOPE) October 11, 2020

I see a lot of white women on Twitter upset that Bill Burr called them the b word during a comedy routine, but I don't see any white women upset that Black men were lynched or imprisoned when white women lied about being raped by Black men. — Ninja Economics (@NinjaEconomics) October 11, 2020

Burr has yet to publicly respond to the “SNL” monologue backlash at the time of writing. On Twitter, he thanked the cast and crew.

He wrote: “No words to describe how much fun that experience was!”

Thanks to Lorne, the cast, everyone at @nbcsnl and to the incredible @thirdmanrecords! No words to describe how much fun that experience was! — Bill Burr (@billburr) October 11, 2020

The NBC comedy series kicked off its 46th season on October 3 and made its return to its New York City Studio 8H, complete with a live studio audience.

Representatives for Bill Burr did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

