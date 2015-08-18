Tracy Morgan set to host 'SNL' in October

Tracy Morgan is making a return to his former stomping grounds, “Saturday Night Live.”

The actor and comedian will host the October 17 episode, NBC announced via press release on Monday.

Morgan was badly injured in a 2014 accident after a Wal-Mart truck hit the comedian’s limo. Comic James “Jimmy Mack” McNair was killed as a result. Just a week ago, The National Transportation Safety Board backed Morgan and said the deadly highway crash was the fault of the sleep-deprived Wal-Mart truck driver, according to Deadline.

This will be Tracy Morgan’s first performance on TV since the accident and his second time as “SNL’s” host. Morgan spent seven seasons on the NBC sketch show and was Emmy-nominated for his role on the award-winning comedy series “30 Rock.”

In June, Morgan appeared on NBC’s “Today” to speak about the deadly accident for the first time.

Additionally, pop singer Miley Cyrus will kick off the season in her third time as host on Oct. 3. Then, comedienne and actress Amy Schumer has been tapped to host for the first time on October 10.

