If you love Instagram and can eat a massive amount of tacos, this is the competition for you

If you’ve ever walked by a Taco Bell and thought to yourself, I wonder how many tacos I eat in the next hour? the Doritos Locos Taco Throwdown could be the sporting event for you.

Just make sure your stomach is up to the challenge.

The fourth annual SB Nation Doritos Locos Taco Throwdown, or the “DoLoThroDo” as it’s known by those in the taco-eating biz, will be held Saturday, September 12. (It’s not endorsed by Taco Bell, just thrown by a few of the chain’s biggest fans.)

According to the official rules, participants have exactly one hour from the time they take their first bite, to eat as many Doritos Locos tacos as possible.

All tacos consumed must be documented on social media using the hashtag #DoLoThroDo15 as proof.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to find at this weekend’s competition.

Tacos.



Tacos.





And more tacos.



In case you’re considering trying your hand at the DoLoThroDo, keep in mind that last year’s “Super Heavyweight Division” champion ate 22 Fiery Doritos Locos tacos while the “Middleweight Division” winner rang in at 25 tacos.

This is what 22 fiery Doritos tacos look like. I want to take a nap but Im afraid I won’t wake up. #DoLoThroDo14 pic.twitter.com/KfpscV4j9e

— Ricardo Marquez (@iBlogBetter) September 27, 2014

If that sounds like a crazy number of tacos, you’re right! This participant tweeted that she couldn’t believe she’d managed six of tacos, a relatively low number for the competition.

Just to recap my weekend: I can’t believe I ate 6 Doritos Locos tacos, and my total was BY FAR the least of #DoLoThroDo14

— Kristin (@legaleagle88) September 29, 2014

If you’re going to cram yourself full of Taco Bell this Saturday in the name of pride, glory, and approximately 190 calories per taco, you have a few menu options to choose from. The competition offers several different divisions, including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos tacos and even a vegan taco.

The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated. #DoLoThroDo14 — Scafe for CEO (@erinscafe) September 28, 2014

For more information on the DoLoThroDo, check out the official rules and guidelines here.

NOW WATCH: 4 ways to stay awake without caffeine



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.