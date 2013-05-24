Where In The World Is Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto? [CHART]

Last weekend, internet pioneer Ted Nelson speculated that the creator of Bitcoin (who goes by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto) was actually Japanese maths professor Shinichi Mochizuki.



This was the latest theory in an extremely long hunt by various researchers and journalists trying to identify Nakomoto.

Hilary Sargent at Chartgirl has put together a monster chart detailing all of the endeavours to find Nakomoto, and the various conjecturs that have been put forth about them.

Click the chart to see a full, large version in all its detail and splendor. Note that some points on the chart are satirical.

Chartgirl.com

