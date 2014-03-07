The Alleged Founder Of Bitcoin Used To Play A Paranoia-Inducing Game With His Daughter

The identity of the mysterious “Satoshi Nakomoto,” founder of Bitcoin, has allegedly been revealed in this great Newsweek article.

His given name is actually Satoshi Nakomoto, which flies in the face of the theories that it’s a pseudonym for one person or a large group of people concealing its numbers.

Newsweek reporter Leah McGrath Goodman interviewed some of Nakomoto’s family, and it’s likely no surprise that they described him as “intelligent,” “obsessively private,” and “paranoid.”

One of the most striking tidbits of his character was revealed by his daughter, Ilene Mitchell:

“He is very wary of government interference in general,” she says. “When I was little, there was a game we used to play. He would say, ‘Pretend the government agencies are coming after you.’ And I would hide in the closet.”

For being such an odd “game,” this seems to fit with the character of someone who designs and builds an anonymous digital currency that completely circumvents banks and governments.

