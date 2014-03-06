The Real Name Of Bitcoin Founder 'Satoshi Nakamoto'

Newsweek’s Leah McGrath Goodman claims to have found the inventor of Bitcoin.

His name: Satoshi Nakamoto.

Most people speculated that “Satoshi Nakamoto” was a pseudonym, which was attached to the 2008 paper proposing the digital currency.

But according to Goodman, that is his real name.

“For the past 40 years, Satoshi Nakamoto has not used his birth name in his daily life,” wrote Goodman. “At the age of 23, after graduating from California State Polytechnic University, he changed his name to “Dorian Prentice Satoshi Nakamoto,” according to records filed with the U.S. District Court of Los Angeles in 1973.”

Perhaps that’s why it only took her two months to track him down.

“There are several Satoshi Nakamotos living in North America and beyond – both dead and alive – including a Ralph Lauren menswear designer in New York and another who died in Honolulu in 2008, according to the Social Security Index’s Death Master File,” wrote Goodman. “There’s even one on LinkedIn who claims to have started Bitcoin and is based in Japan. But none of these profiles seem to fit other known details and few of the leads proved credible. Of course, there is also the chance “Satoshi Nakamoto” is a pseudonym, but that raises the question why someone who wishes to remain anonymous would choose such a distinctive name. It was only while scouring a database that contained the registration cards of naturalized U.S. citizens that a Satoshi Nakamoto turned up whose profile and background offered a potential match. But it was not until after ordering his records from the National Archives and conducting many more interviews that a cohesive picture began to take shape.”

Read more at Newsweek.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.