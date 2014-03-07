Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto Is Reportedly Worth Over $US400 Million And Drives A Toyota Corolla

Wikimedia Commons Toyota Corolla CE

Digital currency enthusiasts are thrilled to learn that Newsweek’s Leah McGrath Goodman has contacted Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto.

Reportedly worth north of $US400 million, Nakamoto lives a remarkably modest life. Some highlights from Goodman’s report:

He lives in a single-family home in southern California (Temple City).

He drives a silver Toyota Corolla CE.

He studied physics at California State Polytechnic University.

He was married twice.

He has six children.

He collects model trains.

He’s a libertarian.

