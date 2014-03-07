Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto Is Reportedly Worth Over $US400 Million And Drives A Toyota Corolla

Sam Ro
Toyota corolla ceWikimedia CommonsToyota Corolla CE

Digital currency enthusiasts are thrilled to learn that Newsweek’s Leah McGrath Goodman has contacted Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto.

Reportedly worth north of $US400 million, Nakamoto lives a remarkably modest life. Some highlights from Goodman’s report:

  • He lives in a single-family home in southern California (Temple City).
  • He drives a silver Toyota Corolla CE.
  • He studied physics at California State Polytechnic University.
  • He was married twice.
  • He has six children.
  • He collects model trains.
  • He’s a libertarian.

Read more at Newsweek.com.

