Bitcoin's Satoshi Nakamoto Is Reportedly Worth Over $US400 Million And Drives A Toyota Corolla

Wikimedia CommonsToyota Corolla CE
Digital currency enthusiasts are thrilled to learn that Newsweek’s Leah McGrath Goodman has contacted Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto.
Reportedly worth north of $US400 million, Nakamoto lives a remarkably modest life. Some highlights from Goodman’s report:
- He lives in a single-family home in southern California (Temple City).
- He drives a silver Toyota Corolla CE.
- He studied physics at California State Polytechnic University.
- He was married twice.
- He has six children.
- He collects model trains.
- He’s a libertarian.
Read more at Newsweek.com.
