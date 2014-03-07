Satoshi Nakamoto DENIES Being Bitcoin Founder [REPORT]

In a bizarre twist to a very unusual story, California man Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto has reportedly denied being the found of Bitcoin.

This is according to a tweet from LA Times Deputy Business Editor Joe Bel Bruno., who says he is currently following Nakamoto with a crowd of reporters.

In a feature for Newsweek today, reporter Leah McGrath Goodman said that she had contacted the man behind Bitcoin, the controversial digital currency. Her investigation led to a 64-year-old Japanese-American father of six, who lives in a single-family home in Southern California.

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind,” said Goodman when our Rob Wile asked her if she really believe Nakamoto was indeed the founder of Bitcoin.

Nakamoto, who had been holed up in his house, emerged this afternoon to a swarm of reporters including Bruno. Nakamoto’s denial apparently came as he tried to flee from the reporters.

Here’s Bruno’s tweet.

OK so #nakamoto DENIES being the the creator of #bitcoin. Yes, DENIED. — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) March 6, 2014

