The Bitcoin Creator Seems To Have Left Some Shockingly Normal Reviews On Amazon

This morning, Newsweek revealed the identity behind cryptocurrency Bitcoin to be 64-year-old Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto, a name that had originally thought to be a pseudonym.

According to Newsweek reporter Leah Goodman, who spent 2 months investigating, Nakamoto is the father of six who graduated with a physics degree from California State Polytechnic University.

The most interesting thing about the discovery of Nakamoto is that he appears to be a pretty normal guy, despite creating the cryptocurrency.

Max Read of Gawker tweeted this link out to what appears to Nakamoto’s Amazon profile, where in 2011 he reviewed a few average items including a tin of cookies and razor blades.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.