The Simple Trick That Helps Me Beat Down The Urge To Spend

Sometimes I just become overwhelmed with the urge to spend money; it is not necessarily because I need to buy something it’s usually just because I feel like spending money. DMy urges to spend money are not really sparked by any particular event; my urges to spend money appear to be completely random. Sometimes I give into the urge of wanting to spend money, but thankfully most of the time I avoid the temptation to spend money carelessly.



What was the last item that you bought but that you did not really need?

I am not really sure what comes over me that makes me want to spend money, but sometimes I just get into a shopping mood and I get the urge to spend money. Sometimes I get the urge to spend money when I want to celebrate something good that happened to me, sometimes I get the urge to spend money when I am really happy, sometimes I get the urge to spend money when I am sad and want to cheer myself up, and sometimes I get the urge to spend money for no particular reason at all.

When I was younger I used to get the urge to spend money a lot, mostly because I was lonely and bored. Shopping and spending money was a way for me to go out in public and socialize with other people. However it was also a way for me to accumulate debt that I couldn’t afford to pay off.

Do you ever get the urge to spend money?

Now whenever I get the urge to spend money I live by the rule of moderation. Whenever I feel the need to go shopping I do go out and I spend a little bit of money in order to satisfy the craving. However I definitely don’t over spend or go on any shopping sprees. I also don’t deprive myself of anything either. The key to not giving in to the urge to spend money is to make a budget and stick to it. If you have the urge to spend money, then spend money…just don’t overspend.

Usually when I get the urge to do something and I don’t satisfy the craving my urge just gets bigger and bigger. After a while my craving usually gets out of control and I end up over-indulging. This doesn’t only apply to my personal finances; my urges can lead to over spending, over eating, or any other extreme behaviour.

I am not sure about you but when I have an idea in my head I cannot get over it until I do something about it. If I feel strongly about something I have to share my thoughts, if I am craving a particular food I have to eat it, and if I get the urge to spend money I absolutely have to buy something.

