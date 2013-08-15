Hackers Have Figured Out How To Take Over Your Toilet

The “Internet of Things,” that buzzy phrase on the tip of everyone’s tongue lately, is the trend of getting household appliances like lights and thermostats online so you can control them from anywhere.

Who would’ve guessed that this would eventually include toilets? And that these toilets can be hacked by Internet strangers?

Drew Breunig, strategy director of an advertising technology company called PlaceIQ, shared a list of weird, offbeat stuff that hackers have been able to compromise lately. The list not only includes toilets, but other unusual stuff like lightbulbs and pacemakers.

Satis, a brand of Japanese “smart” toilets that lets you raise or lower the seat, track your bathroom habits, and even flush by way of a smartphone app, is left exposed to hackers who could literally take over your toilet if they so desired.

This is serious stuff! Imagine if a stranger had total control over your bidet.

