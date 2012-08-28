Satellite Views Of Tropical Storm Isaac As It Barrels Toward Gulf Coast

A time-lapse video of images taken by NOAA’s Goes-13 satellite between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27 show Tropical Storm Isaac moving past Cuba and the Florida keys into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.



Forecasters expect the storm to hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of about 100 mph early Wednesday — on the seventh anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

President Obama declared a state of emergency in Louisiana on Monday and federal support teams have been deployed to the area.

Meanwhile, the death toll has jumped to 19 in Haiti and 5 in the Dominican Republic after the tropical storm battered the region with heavy rainfall late last week, resulting in floods and mudslides.

