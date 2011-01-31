A Frightening Satellite Tour Of America's Foreclosure Wastelands

RealtyTrac is out with the total foreclosure numbers for 2010. On the whole things are getting worse.
72 per cent of major metro areas saw an increase in foreclosure volume. Although some of the worst hit areas in Nevada, California and Florida improved from 2009, the foreclosure rate in these areas remains shockingly high. If not for foreclosure suspensions due to the robosigning scandal, these numbers would have been higher.
For a frightening way to visualise the foreclosure crisis, we’re borrowing a Google maps technique described by Barry Ritholtz.
Note: The red dots shows homes currently in foreclosure. The slide title describes the fraction of homes that received foreclosure filings in 2010.
