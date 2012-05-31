HUGE SATELLITE PICTURES Show The Difference Between Rich And Poor Neighborhoods

Jill Krasny, Zachry Floro
Bel Air, Los Angeles

The difference between rich and poor neighborhoods is visible from space—just look for the trees.Tim DeChant at Per Square Mile drew this conclusion from research published a few years ago: 

For every 1 per cent increase in per capita income, demand for forest cover increased by 1.76 per cent. But when income dropped by the same amount, demand decreased by 1.26 per cent … The researchers reason that wealthier cities can afford more trees, both on private and public property. The well-to-do can afford larger lots, which in turn can support more trees. On the public side, cities with larger tax bases can afford to plant and maintain more trees.

DeChant explored this theory by looking up neighborhoods on Google Earth. We added a few more cities, plus our own bigger satellite pictures. Although not a scientific comparison, we think the trend is apparent.

Zona Sul is a rich neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rochinha is a poor neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro.

Bel Air is a rich neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California.

South Central is a poor area in Los Angeles.

River Oaks is a rich neighbourhood in Houston, Texas.

Fourth Ward is a poor neighbourhood in Houston.

Cambridge is a rich neighbourhood in Boston, Massachusetts.

Somerville is a poor neighbourhood in Boston.

Piedmont is a rich neighbourhood in Oakland, California.

West Oakland is a poor neighbourhood in Oakland.

Hyde Park is a rich neighbourhood in Chicago, Illinois.

Woodlawn is a poor neighbourhood in Chicago.

Alpine is a rich area in New Jersey.

Paterson is a poor city in New Jersey.

Kensington is a rich neighbourhood in London.

Bow is a poor neighbourhood in London.

Neuilly-sur-Seine is a rich neighbourhood in Paris, France

Clichy-sous-bois is a poor neighbourhood in Paris.

Trees aren't the only sign of income inequality.

