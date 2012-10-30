Latest Satellite Picture Of Hurricane Sandy Actually Doesn't Look That Bad

Here’s a recent satellite composite of Sandy.



From a purely cloud perspective, to this non-meteorologist, it actually doesn’t look that bad. But meteorologists are still freaking out because it is a huge storm, and its wind speed has now increased to 90 mph. And the biggest concern remains the storm surge, which is already causing major flooding in Maryland, Delware, New Jersey, and New York.

Photo: NOAA

UPDATE: Here’s another satellite view that looks much worse.

