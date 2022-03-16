Search

New before and after satellite photos show leveled Ukrainian cities, homes, and sports facilities

Azmi Haroun
Before/After Sumy
Before/After Sumy Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.
  • New photos from Maxar Technologies show the damage Russian forces have inflicted on Sumy, Ukraine.
  • Photos show the northeastern city Sumy leveled out, with civilian infrastructure hit by Russian forces.
  • Another photo shows a damaged Olympic sports facility in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

New satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies show the aftermath of the Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities like Sumy and Chernihiv, showing leveled homes, fields, and roads.

The photos from before the war were taken in July 2021, and the photos showing the destruction were taken on March 14, weeks into Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Sumy satellite photo 7.18.21

The first photo shows a highway in the northeastern city of Sumy before Russia’s military campaign, on July 18, 2021, lined with buildings. 

Sumy satellite photo 3.14.22

The second photo shows Sumy on March 14, 2022, with buildings and a train station destroyed after weeks of Russian bombardment.  

The next photo shows apartment buildings and a church in Sumy on July 18, 2021.

Sumy satellite photo 7.18.21

The following photo, from a few days ago, shows the same section of Sumy, mostly destroyed on March 14, 2022.

Sumy satellite photo 3.14.22

The following before and after photos show another part of Sumy. The first photo was also taken on July 18, 2021, and the second was taken on March 14, 2022, after the Russian bombings.

Sumy Satellite photo 7.18.22
Sumy Satellite photo 3.14.22

Maxar also captured satellite imagery showing a damaged Olympic sports training facility in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

Chernihiv stadium satellite photo 3.14.22

On February 24, Russia launched a military assault on neighboring Ukraine, and in the weeks since, Russian forces have launched attacks on civilian targets and recently bombed a maternity ward and a theater sheltering women and children in Mariupol, Ukraine.

