These 17 satellite photos show how Russian forces have surrounded Ukraine amid invasion fears

Russian servicemen from the units of the 150th Motor Rifle Division of the Southern Military District take part in exercises on the training grounds in the Rostov Region, Russia, on January 28, 2022. Photo by Russian Defence Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia has positioned troops around Ukraine in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.

Maxar Technologies released a collection of satellite images of the locations where Russian troops and weapons are.

Russia has denied planning an attack, but the more than 130,000 troops surrounding Ukraine have Western leaders skeptical.

Russia has surrounded Ukraine militarily, and its force presence and posture continue to raise concerns that Russia will invade its neighbor and ignite a new conflict in Europe.

Russia now has over 130,000 troops, as well as a significant amount of weaponry and other hardware, in positions around Ukraine. Though Russia has denied having plans to attack, many in the West remain skeptical. Russia has troops in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.

Map of locations around Ukraine where Russia has positioned its forces (click to enlarge) Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.

US intelligence previously suggested Russia had plans to launch a military offensive against Ukraine in “early 2022” with a force of 175,000, but Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that Russia has enough troops and equipment in place now to launch an attack with “little warning.”

Ukraine is bracing for a Russian invasion as regular civilians train for war, and NATO is hardening its positions in eastern Europe to deter Russia from pushing past Ukraine, should it decide to attack.

Maxar Technologies released a collection of high-resolution satellite imagery on Wednesday showing the Russian military build-up at positions around Ukraine. Here is where the Russians have put their troops and equipment and what the build-up looks like.

Brestsky training area, Belarus Troops, tents, and other new deployments in the Brestsky training area on Jan. 22, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Obuz-Lesnovsky training area, Belarus View of battle groups at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training area on Jan. 29, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Osipovichi training area, Belarus Overview of Iskander missile deployments to the Osipovichi training area on Jan. 30, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Klintsy, Russia View of the Klintsy facility on Dec. 25, 2021. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Klimovo, Russia Armored personnel carriers and trucks at the Klimovo facility on Jan. 19, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Yelnya, Russia View of Russian units deployed to Yelnya on Jan. 19, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Yelnya, Russia View of battle groups in Yelnya on Jan. 19, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Kursk training area, Russia Battle group deployment to Kursk training area on Dec. 21, 2021. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Pogonovo training area, Russia View of Russian battle groups at the Pogonovo training area on Jan. 26, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Pogonovo training area Tanks on a firing range at the Pogonovo training area on Jan. 26, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Persianovsky training area, Russia Artillery impact craters at the Persianovsky training area on Jan. 28, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Opuk training area, Crimea Tents and armored vehicles at the Opuk training area on Jan. 31, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Angarsky training area, Crimea Troop tents, shelters, and other deployments to the Angarsky training area on Feb. 1, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Bakhchysarai, Crimea Infantry fighting vehicles, artillery, and other equipment in Bakhchysarai on Feb. 1, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Novoozernoye, Crimea View of troop and vehicle deployments at Novoozernoye on Feb. 1, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Novoozernoye, Crimea Tanks and artillery deployments at Novoozernoye on Feb. 1, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Yevpatoria, Crimea Troop tents and armored vehicles near a railyard in Yevpatoria, Crimea on Feb. 1, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.