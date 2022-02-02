These 17 satellite photos show how Russian forces have surrounded Ukraine amid invasion fears
Ryan Pickrell
Feb. 2, 2022, 4:56 PM
Russian servicemen from the units of the 150th Motor Rifle Division of the Southern Military District take part in exercises on the training grounds in the Rostov Region, Russia, on January 28, 2022. Photo by Russian Defence Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Russia has positioned troops around Ukraine in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.
Maxar Technologies released a collection of satellite images of the locations where Russian troops and weapons are.
Russia has denied planning an attack, but the more than 130,000 troops surrounding Ukraine have Western leaders skeptical.
Russia has surrounded Ukraine militarily, and its force presence and posture continue to
raise concerns that Russia will invade its neighbor and ignite a new conflict in Europe.
Russia now has over 130,000 troops, as well as a significant amount of weaponry and other hardware, in positions around Ukraine. Though Russia has denied having plans to attack,
many in the West remain skeptical. Russia has troops in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.
Map of locations around Ukraine where Russia has positioned its forces (click to enlarge) Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.
US intelligence previously suggested Russia had plans to launch a military offensive against Ukraine in “early 2022” with a force of 175,000, but Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,
said last week that Russia has enough troops and equipment in place now to launch an attack with “little warning.”
Ukraine is bracing for a Russian invasion as
regular civilians train for war, and NATO is hardening its positions in eastern Europe to deter Russia from pushing past Ukraine, should it decide to attack.
Maxar Technologies released a collection of high-resolution satellite imagery on Wednesday showing the Russian military build-up at positions around Ukraine. Here is where the Russians have put their troops and equipment and what the build-up looks like.
Brestsky training area, Belarus
Troops, tents, and other new deployments in the Brestsky training area on Jan. 22, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Obuz-Lesnovsky training area, Belarus
View of battle groups at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training area on Jan. 29, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Osipovichi training area, Belarus
Overview of Iskander missile deployments to the Osipovichi training area on Jan. 30, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Klintsy, Russia
View of the Klintsy facility on Dec. 25, 2021. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Klimovo, Russia
Armored personnel carriers and trucks at the Klimovo facility on Jan. 19, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Yelnya, Russia
View of Russian units deployed to Yelnya on Jan. 19, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Yelnya, Russia
View of battle groups in Yelnya on Jan. 19, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Kursk training area, Russia
Battle group deployment to Kursk training area on Dec. 21, 2021. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Pogonovo training area, Russia
View of Russian battle groups at the Pogonovo training area on Jan. 26, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Pogonovo training area
Tanks on a firing range at the Pogonovo training area on Jan. 26, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Persianovsky training area, Russia
Artillery impact craters at the Persianovsky training area on Jan. 28, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Opuk training area, Crimea
Tents and armored vehicles at the Opuk training area on Jan. 31, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Angarsky training area, Crimea
Troop tents, shelters, and other deployments to the Angarsky training area on Feb. 1, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Bakhchysarai, Crimea
Infantry fighting vehicles, artillery, and other equipment in Bakhchysarai on Feb. 1, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Novoozernoye, Crimea
View of troop and vehicle deployments at Novoozernoye on Feb. 1, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Novoozernoye, Crimea
Tanks and artillery deployments at Novoozernoye on Feb. 1, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Yevpatoria, Crimea
Troop tents and armored vehicles near a railyard in Yevpatoria, Crimea on Feb. 1, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.
