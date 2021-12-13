Before and after satellite images show the destruction caused by tornadoes that ripped through Arkansas, Illinois, and Kentucky

Courthouse in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 11, 2021. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

A series of tornadoes caused by severe storms ripped through several US states on Friday.

In Kentucky, at least 80 people have died, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday.

Before and after images show the widespread destruction in three states.

A series of tornadoes caused by severe storms in Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri on Friday caused widespread destruction and left dozens dead.

In Kentucky, which was hit particularly hard, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday that the state’s death toll reached 80 and will probably exceed 100.

“Death and this tornado didn’t discriminate against anybody in its path, even if they were trying to be safe,” Beshear said.

Kentucky’s Mayfield Consumer Products factory was ripped apart, leaving dozens of workers trapped. Around 40 people have since been rescued from the rubble. Beshear said it would be a “miracle” if more people are pulled from the rubble at the factory.

At an Arkansas nursing home, one person died and several others were injured after a tornado struck the facility and caused the roof to collapse.

Six people were killed at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, after a tornado tore through the facility.

Before and after images show the widespread destruction on Saturday in Monette, Arkansas, Edwardsville, Illinois, and Mayfield, Kentucky.

An overview of Monette Manor Nursing Home and surrounding homes in Monette, Arkansas.

A close-up of Monette Manor Nursing Home and surrounding homes in Monette, Arkansas.

Farm buildings in Monette, Arkansas.

An overview of downtown Mayfield, Kentucky.

A close-up of downtown Mayfield, Kentucky.

An overview of Mayfield Consumer Products factory and nearby buildings in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Homes and buildings in Mayfield, Kentucky.

An Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois.

A December 11 satellite image shows an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, before a historic tornado toppled a large portion of the facility, leaving at least six dead. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

A December 11 satellite image shows the destruction of an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, after a historic tornado toppled a large portion of the facility, leaving at least six dead. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies