Satellite photos show California wildfires closing in on a world-famous grove of giant sequoia trees

California wildfires are encroaching on a world-famous grove of sequoia trees, satellite images show.

Images released by NASA on Friday show the KNP complex burning around Sequoia National Park and its famed Giant Forest, which holds the largest concentration of giant sequoias in the park.

NASA said the Paradise fire and Colony fire are also burning nearby.

A satellite image of the KNP Complex fire in California NASA/Lauren Dauphin

As of Thursday, the KNP Complex fire was already making its way through the forest, while the Colony Fire was within a mile of the grove, fire officials told the Los Angeles Times.

Rebecca Paterson, a spokeswoman for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, told the LA times that some trees, including the famed General Sherman, considered the largest tree on Earth by volume, “are being prepped the same way that we would prep structures.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.