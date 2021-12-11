Satellite photos show Amazon warehouse in Illinois before and after a tornado collapsed part of its roof, killing at least 6 people

A December 11 satellite image shows the destruction of an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, after a historic tornado toppled a large portion of the facility, leaving at least six dead. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

A historic storm wreaked havoc throughout the country on Friday, with tornadoes hitting five states.

Amazon said the facility was in the middle of a shift change when the tornado struck.

Emergency personnel do not expect any survivors remain and are undertaking a recovery operation.

Satellite images captured the extent of destruction after a historic tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois killing six people on Friday night.

On Friday, a severe storm whirled through the middle of the country and created tornadoes in Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri. Although it will take time to map out, meteorologists have speculated that one of the tornadoes, dubbed the “Quad State Tornado,” may have set the record for the longest continuous tornado in US history.

