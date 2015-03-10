SATELLITE MAP: Two cyclones are heading to Australia

Source: Bureau of Meteorology.

Two cyclones are forming off northern Australia, one heading to Queensland and one in Western Australia.

NASA images show Cyclone Pam over the Solomon Islands and a tropical low off Western Australia which is expected to form a cyclone tomorrow or Thursday.

Pam is forecast to move southeast and south while intensifying over the next couple of days, says NASA.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology says the tropical low is forecast to impact the West Pilbara, Exmouth and Gascoyne regions.

Forecasters say both could quickly intensify into severe cyclones.

Cyclone Marcia hit the coast of Queensland near Rockhampton last month.

Tropical Cyclone Pam formed in the Solomon Islands. Source: NASA

