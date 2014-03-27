Satellite Images Show Washington Town Before And After Deadly Mudslide

A NASA satellite has captured images of Oso, Wash. before and after the devastating mudslide that killed at least 25 people.

Here’s the before-and-after image:

Click here for a larger version.

The image on the left shows Oso on Jan. 18, and the image on the right is from March 23, one day after the landslide.

Mud crushed dozens of homes in the rural Washington county. Ninety people are still missing.

Here’s a closer shot of the hillside that collapsed:

