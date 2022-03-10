Satellite images shows a large Russian military convoy deployed near a Ukrainian airport northwest of Kyiv

Troops and military vehicles deployed in Ozera, northeast of Antonov Airport. Maxar Technologies

A Russian military convoy was seen deployed in towns north of Kyiv, satellite images show.

The convoy was spotted near the Antonov Airport in Hostomel, Ukraine, which is 54 kilometers, or 33 miles (53km), northwest of the capital.

The deployment points to Russian efforts to move further into Ukraine amid its ongoing assault on the country.

The images taken by Maxar Technologies point to a Russian effort to expand its presence throughout Ukraine outside of Kyiv amid its ongoing assault on the country.

“On this morning’s imagery (collected at 11:37 AM local time on March 10th), the large Russian military convoy that was last seen northwest of Kyiv near Antonov Airport has largely dispersed and redeployed,” Maxar reported.

“Armored units are seen maneuvering in and through the surrounding towns close to the airport, elements of the convoy further north have repositioned and are deployed in forests/along tree lines near Lubyanka with towed artillery howitzers in firing positions nearby,” according to an email from the space technology company.

Other images captured fuel storage tanks on fire near the airport on fire and military equipment deployed around the airport itself.

Fuel storage tanks on fire and military equipment deployed around Antonov Airport. Maxar Technologies

