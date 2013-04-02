Entire Neighborhoods Burned To The Ground In Scary Burmese Violence

Myanmar’s recent shift to openness and democracy has been hailed as a success, perhaps even a model for the similarly troubled North Korea.



But some elements of Myanmar’s shift to a less authoritarian model are troubling, notably a dramatic shift in ethnic tensions.

In an incident earlier this month, Muslims in the town of Meiktila clashed with the Burmese majority Buddhists, leading to destruction of Muslim property by anti-Muslim mobs in the area. According to Human Rights Watch, some 828 buildings in the area were totally destroyed, the majority of them residences.

State media puts the death toll at 40, but the New York Times, which described the event as “Kristallnacht in Myanmar”, reports closer to 200.

These maps from HRW show the damage in satellite images. You can view a larger pdf of HRW’s findings in pdf form here.

This image shows an overview of the damage (click to enlarge):

//

Meiktila (Main Damage Area 1)

442 likely residential buildings destroyed or severely damaged.

Move the slider to compare images from before and after the violence.

Meiktila (Main Damage Area 2)

345 likely residential and commercial buildings destroyed and severely damaged

Move the slider to compare images from before and after the violence.

The Muslims living in Meiktila have no links to the stateless Muslim minority in Myanmar’s East, the Rohingya.

According to a separate report from HRW earlier this month, the Burmese government has been “restricting humanitarian aid and imposing discriminatory policies” on the Rohingya, who have been displaced by a campaign of ethnic violence which saw 125,000 forced to leave their home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.