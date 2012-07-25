Amazing Satellite Images Show How Tucson, Arizona Exploded Over Time

For 40 years, NASA’s Earth-observing Landsat satellites have been sending back stunning pictures of our planet’s changing landscape from space.



The images below, showing the urbanization of Tucson, Arizona between 1965 and 2011, are a good example.

In the past four decades, Tucson has grown from about 260,000 people in 1970 to more than 520,000 people in 2011. There’s also a lot less vegetation now, as shown by the lack of green in the more recent picture.

October 28, 2011 (Download the super large image)

Photo: NASA

August 22, 1965 (Download the super large image)

Photo: NASA

