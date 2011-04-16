Stunning Before-And-After Images Of Natural Disasters

Photo: NASA

As fast as humans are destroying the environment, natural disasters can cause more damage faster.NASA’s Landsat satellite captured images of the 1980 Mt. St. Helens eruption — shot in red due to tech limitations — and showed how the eruption left its mark decades later.



During the 2004 tsunami, satellite images of Banda Aceh, Indonesia were made available to relief workers in poster-sized prints.

The UN said that the damage during the 2010 Pakistan flooding was worse than the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the 2005 Pakistani earthquake, and the 2010 Haiti earthquake together. The daily images taken by NASA helped rescue identify and monitor the conditions.

The latest images, shot just one day after the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, show areas that are now unrecognizable.

