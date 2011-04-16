Stunning Before-And-After Images Of Natural Disasters

Photo: NASA
As fast as humans are destroying the environment, natural disasters can cause more damage faster.NASA’s Landsat satellite captured images of the 1980 Mt. St. Helens eruption — shot in red due to tech limitations — and showed how the eruption left its mark decades later.
During the 2004 tsunami, satellite images of Banda Aceh, Indonesia were made available to relief workers in poster-sized prints.
The UN said that the damage during the 2010 Pakistan flooding was worse than the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the 2005 Pakistani earthquake, and the 2010 Haiti earthquake together. The daily images taken by NASA helped rescue identify and monitor the conditions.
The latest images, shot just one day after the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, show areas that are now unrecognizable.
Vegetation is red, rock debris is grey, and water is blue in the false colour image that shows the Mount St. Helens stratovolcano in 1979.
The image shows four months after the May 18 eruption and the largest recorded landslide. Rock and ash were spread over 230 square miles.
Taken on the 30th anniversary of the eruption, this image shows lasting damage from the eruption.
Old forest is dark green and lakes are dark blue in this 1987 NASA infrared image of Yellowstone National Park.
Burned land is dark red and there is smoke from the still burning fires in this NASA infrared image from 1988.
A combination of lighting and human started fires started wildfires took over 793,000 of the park's 2,221,800 acres by September 1988.
Darker red indicates more severe burns in this NASA infrared image from 1989.
Though the forest has been recovering, burned land was still observable in 2008, 20 years after the fire.
The shoreline in Banda Aceh, Indonesia before the 2004 tsunami hit, in a DigitalGlobe image from June 23, 2004.
Banda Aceh, Indonesia just two days after the tsunami hit, killing an estimated 128,000 people, in a DigitalGlobe image from December 28, 2004.
Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans on August 29, 2005, flooding up to 80 per cent of the city. This image was taken one day later, on August 30, 2005.
The water was being pumped out and flooding had subsided one week later, as shown in this NASA image from September 7, 2005.
The dark flood water had all but disappeared, lingering only in a few sections of the city on September 15, 2005.
The image shows Java, Indonesia in 2004, before the eruption of the Sidoarjo 'mud volcano' on May 29, 2006.
By the time this NASA image was taken, the erupting mud volcano had displaced 30,000 people in two years as a mud lake grew around it.
Flooding of the Chenab River near the city of Multan after the monsoon rains that began in the summer of 2010, in a NASA image taken on August 21, 2010 .
After 10 inches of rain on January 12, mudslides appear near the cleared land in the NASA image of Teresópolis, Brazil taken on February 2, 2011.
This image from DigitalGlobe shows Minamisanriku in April 2010, just under one year before the March 11, 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami.
