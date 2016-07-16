This satellite image of construction in the South China Sea shows why Beijing won't back down without a fight

WASHINGTON — Beijing has vowed to ignore a Hague-based tribunal’s ruling which dismisses China’s nine-dash line claim in the resource-rich waters of the South China Sea, and the following satellite image may explain why.

The picture, released from the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, shows Chinese construction on Cuarteron Reef.

Cuarteron Reef is located in the London Reefs on the Western side of the Spratly Islands. China has reclaimed approximately 231,100 square meters of land (approximately 58 acres) in the Cuarteron Reef alone, according to AMTI.

In the summer of 2014, China rapidly developed the land with significant dredging and construction and is believed to have built the following: multiple support buildings, 5 possible communication antennas, a radar facility and 2 radar towers under construction, 2 helipads, a large multi-level military facility, a satellite communication antenna, and 5 possible gun or missile emplacements.

