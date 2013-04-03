One Possible Reason The Chinese Military Is Amassing On North Korean Borders

Reports of China’s massing troops on the border usually accompany the word “support,” as in, openly supporting North Korea.



But that idea is at odds with two things: China’s “angry” statements on Kim Jong-Un’s “bellicose rhetoric,” and the location of all that nuclear material right across the border.

Recently we covered how America was conducting war games simulating the case of a failed nuclear state in North Korea. One way or another, either through crippling sanctions, or war, a failed nuclear state is good for no one.

Least of all its neighbours.

Unlike the U.S., China is incredibly close to that nuclear technology, that’s why keeping the peace and maintaining an eye on the nukes is in their best interest.

As one post from Chinese news site Global Times put it:

Even if North Korea’s nuclear development is only targeted at the U.S., its nuclear programs will bring huge risks to China rather than the U.S. The third nuclear test in February was conducted only just over 100 kilometers away from China’s northeast border.

