Incredible Satellite Image Of The Major Typhoon Barreling Toward Tokyo

Typhoon Wipha, now a Category 2 storm, is weakening as it heads north toward Japan’s eastern coastline, according to WunderBlog’s meteorologist Jeff Masters.

The storm, which has been called a “once-in-a-decade” typhoon, is still expected make an impact as it brushes past Tokyo Wednesday morning local time (Tuesday afternoon EST). Between 4 to 8 inches of rainfall is expected on the coast.

The typhoon could also be a concern for the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) told the AFP that it is “making preparations for proper management of contaminated water” and “will patrol places that could have inflows of water (from the storm).”

An animated satellite image of the storm provided by NOAA is shown above. And below is the latest radar image from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

