Typhoon Haiyan — which is being called one of the worst storms of all time — is bearing down now on the Philippines.

The satellite imagery is jaw dropping.

This shot from European meteorological group EUMETSAT really captures just how huge this storm really is. Click to enlarge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.