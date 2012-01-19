Check Out This Incredible Satellite Image Of The Capsized Costa Concordia

This satellite image of the Costa Concordia provided by DigitalGlobe was taken on Jan. 17, 2012 (via BBC). The Italian cruise liner capsized after it veered off course into shallow water near the Tuscan island of Giglio. 20-three people remain missing and 11 people have been confirmed dead Wednesday, according to the BBC. Meanwhile, rescue efforts have been suspended amid fears that the ship is moving.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.