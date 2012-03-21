There's One Place That's Still Having A Real Winter

Unlike the contiguous United States, which experienced its fourth warmest winter since national records began in 1885, frigid conditions, thick sea ice and heavy snowfall have created problems for many parts of Alaska over the last several months.



Nearly 11 feet of snow fell on Anchorage, Alaska this winter, while 36 states hit record-high temperatures last Thursday.

This image captured by NASA’s Aqua satellite on March 19, 2012, shows unusually widespread ice cover in the Bering Sea along the coasts of Alaska and northeastern Russia.

According to the National Snow and Ice Data centre, ice extent in the Bering Sea was the second highest on record and more than 100,000 square kilometers above the 1979-2000 average of about 457,000 square kilometers.

In contrast, the average Arctic sea ice extent during February was the fifth lowest (6.9 per cent below average) since satellite records began in 1979, according to the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration.

Photo: NASA

