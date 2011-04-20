SATELLITE PHOTO: The World's Most Densely Populated Country At Night

An explosive factor in the Egyptian revolution was population density. Discounting the 95% of the country that is uninhabitable desert, Egypt has a record 5,300 square people per square mile. Countries like Saudi Arabia face a similar, although less severe crisis.



For comparison, America has only 83 people per square mile.

Here’s an incredible photo published by NASA:

Photo: NASA

