Satellite Detects A New Nuclear Facility In North Korea

Satellites have detected a new dome at North Korea’s Yongbyong nuclear facility, according to Chosun Ilbo.



Experts believe it is part of a new light-water nuclear reactor. Not as scary as a weapons facility, but a danger to the peninsula if construction is below international safety standards.

Yesterday South Korea’s meteorological agency said their own nuclear facilities would be vulnerable to a 9.0 quake.

Photo: KBS

