Incredible Satellite Images Of The World's Largest Wind Farms

With wind farms constantly in the news over the recent months, we thought it would be interesting to take a look from space at some of the world’s largest wind farms.



Many of these wind farms were previously doted as the biggest in the world and they certainly are massive, as seen from these satellite pictures.

However, with even greater wind farms in the works, it looks like we may have to make a whole new list in just a couple of years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.