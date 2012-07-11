Incredible Satellite Images Of The World's Largest Wind Farms

With wind farms constantly in the news over the recent months, we thought it would be interesting to take a look from space at some of the world’s largest wind farms.
Many of these wind farms were previously doted as the biggest in the world and they certainly are massive, as seen from these satellite pictures.
However, with even greater wind farms in the works, it looks like we may have to make a whole new list in just a couple of years.
Alta Wind Energy centre: Located in Kern County, California, it is the largest wind farm in the United States with a production capacity of 1020 MW.
Capricorn Ridge: Located in Texas, Capricorn has a production capacity of 662.5 MW, enough energy to power 220,000 homes.
Horse Hollow Wind Farm: Another Texas wind farm, located in Taylor and Nolan counties it can produce up to 735.5 MW. Horse Hollow has defeated multiple lawsuits claiming the wind farm detracts from the natural beauty of Texas.
Roscoe Wind Farm: Opened in 2008 in Abilene, Texas, Roscoe was once the largest wind farm in the world with a production capacity of 781.5 MW.
Sweetwater Wind Farm: Located in Sweetwater, Texas, each turbine is twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty.
Jaisalmer Wind Park: Located in Rajasthan, India, the wind farm has a capacity of 1064 MW, making it the largest wind farm in India.
