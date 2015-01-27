Terrifying Satellite Image Of The Blizzard Hitting NYC

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a stunning new satellite image of the massive winter storm currently making its way up the East Coast.

The storm began as a low-pressure system in the waters off the Carolinas and has since spread all the way up the coast.

Cities from northern New Jersey all the way up to Maine are expecting heavy snowfall — in some cases up to several feet. Parts of New York City could see as much as 36 inches, and Boston and Philadelphia could see up to 24 inches. A blizzard warning currently stands for much of the Northeast and is expected to remain in effect until early Wednesday morning.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio remarked at a press conference that the blizzard could be “a storm the likes of which we have never seen before.” Its projected snowfall makes it a contender for a spot among the top five worst snowstorms in New York City alone, and weather forecasters have called it a potentially “historic” storm for the Northeast.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.