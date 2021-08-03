Carrie and Big reunite in the first photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth together on the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot set

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth in ‘Sex and the City.’ HBO/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth were spotted on the set of “And Just Like That…” on Monday.

The two are reprising their roles as Carrie and Mr. Big in the upcoming “Sex and the City” reboot.

Noth’s appearance on set comes after weeks of speculation about Big’s storyline in the reboot.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We couldn’t help but wonder … are Mr. Big and Carrie really back?

On Monday, Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker were spotted on the set of the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…” The two are set to reprise their respective roles as John James “Mr. Big” Preston and Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming HBO Max show, alongside fellow original series leads Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who play Carrie’s best friends Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes.

In the photos, Parker wears a floor-length black-and-white skirt with large polka dots, paired with a daring pink-feathered hat. Noth, meanwhile, wears a sharp black suit. This is the first time the two have been spotted filming a scene together.

Here are a few photos of the costars’ on-set reunion:

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth seen filming ‘And Just Like That…’ on Monday. James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth seen filming ‘And Just Like That…’ on Monday. RCF/MEGA/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth seen filming ‘And Just Like That…’ on Monday. James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth seen filming ‘And Just Like That…’ on Monday. Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth seen filming ‘And Just Like That…’ on Monday. Raymond Hall/GC Images

That same day, Parker also shared an Instagram photo of herself in the black-and-white outfit from the “And Just Like That…” shoot.

“Your average Monday,” she wrote in the caption.

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Noth’s appearance on the set of “And Just Like That…” on Monday comes after weeks of speculation about his character’s storyline in the reboot.

Page Six reported in July that Carrie and Big will be going through a messy divorce in the reboot, according to a series script the outlet says it obtained. HBO Max didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the Page Six report and the veracity of the reportedly leaked script.

Big and Carrie having marital troubles in the reboot wouldn’t be completely unforeseen.

The two shared a dramatic on-again, off-again relationship throughout all six seasons of “SATC” and broke up in the first “SATC” movie after Big didn’t show up for their wedding. While they did ultimately get married at the end of the 2008 movie, Carrie kisses her ex-boyfriend Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett) while on a trip to Abu Dhabi in the second film.

Big isn’t the only love interest returning for the revival. Corbett is set to reprise his role as Aidan, while Evan Handler will be back as Charlotte’s husband Harry, the husband of Charlotte (played by Kristin Davis), and David Eigenberg will return as Steve Brady, the husband of Miranda’s (played by Cynthia Nixon) husband Steve Brady.

Kristin Davis, Parker, and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The reboot is a limited series, with 10 episodes that are each 30-minutes long. There’s no release date or trailer for the new series yet.

In July, HBO Max released the first official image from the reboot, featuring Parker, Nixon, and Davis walking down the street in character. The former “SATC” cast members previously shared the first and only teaser for the revival in January. The short video featured a heavy dose of nostalgia alongside iconic NYC landmarks like the Empire State Building and the Brooklyn Bridge.