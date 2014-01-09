Satanist Group Wants To Put This Bizarre Statue On The Oklahoma State Capitol's Grounds

A Satanist group is lobbying to put a goat-headed Baphomet statue on the grounds of the Oklahoma state Capitol, the Associated Press reports.

The Satanic Temple’s argument is that it’s a First Amendment issue — the state legislature voted to allow a privately-funded monument to the 10 Commandments on Capitol grounds, so now the group is saying lawmakers can’t discriminate, according to Philly.com.

The Satanic statue would be installed next to the 10 Commandments monument. It features Baphomet, a goat-headed, winged figure that is considered the “foremost symbol of Satanism.”

A spokesman for The Satanic Temple told Philly.com:

“The statue will serve as a beacon calling for compassion and empathy among all living creatures. The statue will also have a functional purpose as a chair where people of all ages may sit on the lap of Satan for inspiration and contemplation.”

Here’s a sketch of the statue:

And the 10 Commandments statue it would go next to:

