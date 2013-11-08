Sass & Bide Founders Hit Back At Resignation Rumours Saying 'No Changes Are Planned For The Business'

Sass & Bide has denied reports that founders Heidi Middleton and Sarah-Jane Clarke are resigning, saying the company has no plans to make any changes following a consistently strong performance since it was bought out by Myer in 2011.
The rumours stem from a Sydney Morning Herald report yesterday that the two women were resigning as directors.
In an official statement the brand has said: “There are no changes planned for the sass & bide business … The management, creative direction and strategic direction of the company remain completely separate from Myer.”
The widely popular Australian label also said the business has run smoothly since Myer acquired a 65% stake in February 2011, and that sales have grown by 45% and profit has more than doubled over the period, according to the ragtraders.com
Sass & Bide is set to open its first international store in Soho, New York on November 20.
Read more here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.