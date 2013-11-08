Sass & Bide Founders Hit Back At Resignation Rumours Saying 'No Changes Are Planned For The Business'

Getty/ Lisa Maree Williams

Sass & Bide has denied reports that founders Heidi Middleton and Sarah-Jane Clarke are resigning, saying the company has no plans to make any changes following a consistently strong performance since it was bought out by Myer in 2011.

The rumours stem from a Sydney Morning Herald report yesterday that the two women were resigning as directors.

In an official statement the brand has said: “There are no changes planned for the sass & bide business … The management, creative direction and strategic direction of the company remain completely separate from Myer.”

The widely popular Australian label also said the business has run smoothly since Myer acquired a 65% stake in February 2011, and that sales have grown by 45% and profit has more than doubled over the period, according to the ragtraders.com

Sass & Bide is set to open its first international store in Soho, New York on November 20.

Read more here.

