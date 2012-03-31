Former Laker Sasha Vujacic Is Selling His $2.75 Million Home In California

Former LA Laker, Sasha Vujacic, is selling his home in Southern California for $2.75 million, according to Realtor.com.



Vujacic, who is marrying tennis sensation Maria Sharapova this fall, now plays for the Anadolu Efes in Turkey.

The home is just over 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms, a beautiful kitchen, high vaulted ceilings and a great pool area in the backyard.

