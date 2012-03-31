Former Laker Sasha Vujacic Is Selling His $2.75 Million Home In California

Leah Goldman
maria sharapova and Sasha Vujacic house

Former LA Laker, Sasha Vujacic, is selling his home in Southern California for $2.75 million, according to Realtor.com.

Vujacic, who is marrying tennis sensation Maria Sharapova this fall, now plays for the Anadolu Efes in Turkey.

The home is just over 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms, a beautiful kitchen, high vaulted ceilings and a great pool area in the backyard.

The walkway up to the house is gated

A look at the 4,000 square foot house from across the street

Here's the pool

The living room

Fire place in the living room

Vaulted ceilings

The dining room

Another living room area

The kitchen

Another look at the kitchen

One of the four bedrooms

Bathroom

Another one of the bedrooms

The pool area

Back porch area

