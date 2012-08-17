New Jersey Lawyer Allegedly Told Her Attorney Ex-Boyfriend To Buy Her Jewelry Or She'd Tell His Wife

Sasha C. Intriago

Photo: Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office

A New Jersey attorney who specialises in stalking and domestic violence cases was charged with extortion and stalking her married ex-boyfriend after he ended their two-year-long relationship.Sasha C. Intriago, a lawyer with Koulikourdis & Associates in Hackensack, demanded her unidentified married ex-boyfriend, also a lawyer, shower her with jewelry and other lavish gifts, as well as large sums of money, in exchange for her silence about their affair, the Cliffview Pilot reported Monday.



“When the demands, which were made in person and electronically, recently escalated to include large sums of money, the victim notified law enforcement,” Bergen County Prosecutor John L. Molinelli told the Pilot.

Intriago was arrested at her law firm on August 9, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office. She is currently free on $50,000 bail.

