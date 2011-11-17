Sasha Grey Just Defended Herself For Reading To Children On 'The View' (VIDEO)

Reading to children is the last thing you’d expect to have to defend yourself for, right?



Tell that to Sasha Grey.

The porn star-turned-actress caused waves by visiting a Los Angeles-area elementary school and reading to Compton children last week.

When asked whether she thought the school did anything wrong, Grey said:

“Honestly, I don’t think so, no. Should they have informed the parents? Yes, but I think they should inform the parents whenever they have a guest speaker.”

She says that if parents had objected, she wouldn’t have read to the students.

“Do you feel now that you can get beyond this, that this is a stigma that you have to face?” Barbara Walters asked her.

“I think so,” Grey said. “I feel that there was a sanctimonious media firestorm thrown at me. However, I’ve always gone after what I want, and I will continue to do that,” including promoting child literacy.

Grey came off as intelligent and poised, and when you think about it, how she got famous really isn’t much different than how, say, Kim Kardashian did.

Also, she has turned to more mainstream acting, starring in Steven Soderbergh‘s “The Girlfriend Experience” and “Entourage.”

When Walters and Whoopi Goldberg disagreed over how much of a stigma comes with being a porn star, Grey gave her take.

“This is something that I wanted to do and I wanted to go after, and it was, for me, one of the large reasons was to stop the stigma and stop the stereotypes that people have against the adult film industry,” Grey said. “I grew up ashamed of my sexuality, … and the more I opened my mind, it felt for me like it was a good decision and I don’t have any regrets.”

