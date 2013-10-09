Jay Z Just Signed Steven Spielberg's Kids To Roc Nation

Michael Buckner/Getty Steven Spielbergs kids Theo, 25, and Sasha, 23, have found success with their indie group Wardell.

In addition to films, Steven Spielberg has also produced successful children.

Sasha and Theo Spielberg — the Hollywood director’s musically gifted children with actress Kate Capshaw — have just been signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation management group.

Together known as Wardell, Sasha, 23, and Theo, 25, have an indie sound and often DJ Hollywood events.

Jay Z took notice of the siblings, who recently released their EP Brother/Sister, at the South By Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas earlier this year.

Sasha, the band’s singer, is also an actress.

She appeared in her father’s “Indiana Jones And The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and recently sold the pilot “Girls Without Boys” — co-written with Emily Goldwyn (daughter of John), with Rashida Jones producing — to ABC.

“But music is still my passion,” Sasha clarified to The Hollywood Reporter. “I am going to find a way to balance both.”

Sasha’s brother, Theo, plays the instruments and deals with Wardell’s production. Theo was adopted by Kate Capshaw before she married Spielberg, but was later also adopted by the director.

The siblings’ group, Wardell, is set to release their debut album next year.

Roc Nation’s website describes the group: ‘Sasha and Theo are brother and sister.That familiarity and fondness informs the music that they make together, which is at once warm and summery, comfortable and chill as a result of their Los Angeles upbringing.’

Sasha and Theo are in good company, as Roc Nation also reps Rihanna, Haim, Shakira, Calvin Harris and Rita Ora, among many others.

Listen to their sound below:

