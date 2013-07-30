An RBS Banker Is Missing After His Private Plane Crashed In The Sea

A Royal Bank of Scotland banker has gone missing after his private plane crashed in the sea last week, Josh Pettitt from the London Evening Standard reports.



From the LES:

Sascha Schornstein, 36, from Knightsbridge, has not been seen since his single-engine aircraft came down off the coast of Kent a week ago.

Investigators pulled a small amount of wreckage from the sea but have found no trace of the financier’s body, parachute or flight data.

According to the report, this is being treated as a missing persons investigation.

Schornstein works in Structured Trade and Commodity Finance at RBS. He previously worked in CEEMEA Debt Origination.

He graduated from the London School of Economics.

