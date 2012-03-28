Sarkozy's Statesmanlike Conduct After Toulouse Shootings Is Giving Him A Pre-Election Boost

President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Hebrew school where four people were shot

Photo: AP/Eric Cabanis, Pool

As we predicted before, Nicolas Sarkozy’s dignified conduct after the terrible shootings in Southern France last week may be just what his flagging election campaign needed.Le Figaro publishes a poll from OpinonWay Fiducial today that says Sarkozy has topped 28% in the first round voting for the upcoming election. It’s the first time he’s done that and it puts him a point ahead of rival Socialist Francois Hollande.



The poll still has Sarkozy losing in the second round runoff, but, as the Sarkozy camp themselves have argued, there may be hope for Sarkozy that number is inaccurate and supporters of Marine Le Pen, enamoured with his consistent support for law and order, vote for him.

