Sarkozy's Party Gets Trounced By Socialists And Far-Rightists In Regional Elections

Your move, Sarko

Photo: FrontNational

Angela Merkel’s big loss in regional elections wasn’t the only big political story of the weekend in Europe.The only other European leader with any power — Nicolas Sarkozy — suffered a big loss in local elections as well.



According to RFI, his party took just 20% in a series of elections, with the socialists and far-rightists took at combined 48% of the vote.

Marine Le-Pen — head of the rightist National Front — announced after the result that the political map of France was being re-drawn.

