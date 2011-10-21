You'll Never Guess The Name Of Sarkozy's Baby Daughter

Giulia.



Yes.

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, the third wife of France’s President Nicolas Sarkozy revealed the name of her newborn baby daughter today having given birth yesterday, reports CNN.

It’s an Italian name that means “Youthful”, according to Babynames.com. It’s the Italian version of “Julia”.

The two initially kept the name from the public having stated a desire to shield the newborn from the masses.

Sarkozy was there briefly to witness the birth of his daughter before rushing off to Frankfurt to meet with Angela Merkel.

